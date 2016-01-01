The slopes await The temperatures have been rapidly plummeting in Northeast Pennsylvania these past few weeks. Many locals are looking beyond the holidays to the months of January and February with a sense of impending dread. Then there’s the ski enthusiasts, who couldn’t (read more)

What's Happening To have your school, church or nonprofit social event in “What’s Happening,” email: poconotimes@timesshamrock.com. Exact dates must be listed. NO EVENTS TAKEN BY PHONE. EVENTS ARE PRINTED ON A SPACE AVAILABLE BASIS. Deadline — noon on Friday for the next (read more)

Brightening Christmas Wayne Memorial Hospital employees donated two car loads of gifts for seniors to be distributed by the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging. WMH Social Services Manager Mary Burgio said she had been given names of 32 Wayne County seniors who did not have fami (read more)

Hospital receives grant Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Mobile Mammography project is likely to become a reality in 2017, thanks to the AllOne Foundation out of Wilkes Barre. AllOne awarded the hospital $200,000 for “vehicle adaptation and implementation strategy for the delivery of m (read more)

PAC classes The Pocono Arts Council will offer the following classes during the month of December. Classes, unless noted otherwise, are held at the Pocono Arts Cultural Center, 18 N. Seventh St. in Stroudsburg. To register, call PoconoArts at 570-476-4460 or register (read more)

PEEC events The Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road in Dingmans Ferry, has announced the following Janurary events. Pre-registration is requested until otherwise noted. CROSS COUNTRY SKIING •Bridge the Gap: Ski the McDade Trail, Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 (read more)